Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday May 16th, 2018

The death has occurred of James McCourt of Bridge House, The Ramparts and McCourts Pub, Francis Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital under the wonderful care of Dr. Brannigan. 15th May 2018. James beloved husband of Frances née Craig and dear father of Julia, Michael, Jimmy, Paul, David and Niall. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Paddy, daughters-in-law, Catherine, Michelle, Liz, Pauline and Sandra, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.15pm to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McLynn of Chapel Road, Haggardstown

Peacefully in Our a Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 15th May 2018. Joe beloved husband of Josephine née Kelly and dear father of Monica. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Alex Sweeney of Christianstown, Readypenny, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Alex will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his son Colin, daughter Noeleen, son-in-law Ollie and granddaughter Carla, his brothers Brendan, Mickey and Enda, sisters Betty, Mary, Rosaleen and Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Alex will repose at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm. House Private on Thursday Morning Please. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Darver arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare.