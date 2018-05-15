ESB power cut to affect over 1700 Dundalk customers this evening

ESB Networks has warned that 1739 customers in the Blackrock and Haggardstown areas will be affected by a power outage this evening.

On their website, ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

The power outage started just after 3pm today. ESB Networks say they hope to have electricity services restored by 6:45pm this evening.

Local Health and Fitness Spa, Felda, posted an update to their social media channels this afternoon informing customers that they would be closed.

They said: "Due to an ESB Power Cut in the Blackrock / Haggardstown area we are currently closed. Will REOPEN as soon as we get power back on. Apologies for any inconvenience but it's out of our control. Will update when we are back open."

See www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/ for updates.