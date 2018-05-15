REPORT: Drop in burglaries in Louth in 2017

Louth experienced a significant drop in the rate of burglaries in 2017 with a 9% fall, according to PhoneWatch.

The phone alarm company launched their Annual Burglary Report today. While there was a 3% increase in the number of burglaries nationally there are significant regional variations which are a cause for concern.

In total there were 668 burglaries in Louth. This equates to a rate of 16 per 1,000 houses, significantly higher than the national average of 11. The busiest Garda stations in the county were Drogheda (322) and Dundalk (203), while the quietest was Omeath with six.

Speaking about the figures PhoneWatch Managing Director, Eoin Dunne said: “Burglary remains all too common in Ireland, and while it is concerning that so many counties experienced significant increases last year, we welcome the decrease in Louth."