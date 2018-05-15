Bellingham Castle nabs place on Best Wedding Venues in Ireland list

Bellingham Castle in Louth has nabbed a coveted spot on the One Fab Day 100 Best Wedding Venue Guide 2018.

The 17th Century castle is making its debut on the prestigious list, and its addition is set to draw more couples to the medieval village of Castlebellingham to tie the knot.

“Bellingham Castle and its surrounding grounds are a spectacular place for a wedding,” says Deputy Editor Celina Murphy. “With its proximity to Dublin and its fabulous offering for events, we have a feeling this venue will attract lots of couples looking for that romantic Irish castle backdrop”.

Now in its sixth year, the guide is independently curated by One Fab Day’s editorial team, making it the single best resource for couples looking for a wedding venue in Ireland. And this year, it comes in a new A5 format, perfect for busy couples planning on the go.

“We’re really proud of this year’s list. We scoured the country looking for the most luxurious, picturesque, creative and welcoming venues, and each one was hand-chosen by our team to reflect the needs and tastes of our readers who, above all, want their wedding day to represent them as a couple.”

“Every year, this little book literally the first thing I give to a friend when they get engaged,” she adds. “It’s Wedding 101. It’s really easy to use and has some great tips on how to choose a venue and how to style a venue, as well as a handy guide to the legalities of getting married in Ireland.”

The One Fab Day 100 Best Wedding Venues 2018 guide is available to view online and purchase at https://www.onefabday.com/100- best-irish-wedding-venues-2018 /, priced €20.