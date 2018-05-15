Water

Burst water main could cause disruption in Dundalk today

According to Irish Water repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Castle Street, Mill Street, Quay Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk today.

There will be a traffic management system in place for the duration of the works.

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm this afternoon.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU021488.