Tesco Dundalk donate bags to help St Louis with move following blaze

Tesco in the Longwalk Shopping Centre in Dundalk have been praised for donating 200 'Bags for Life' so staff at St Louis school could collect books for exam students who could not get into the building after last Saturday morning's fire.

In a statement on Facebook the school thanked Tesco:

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Tesco Longwalk who yesterday donated 200 bags for life so staff could collect books for our exam students who could not get into the building.

"So this morning it is (almost) school as normal for our third and sixth years. St Louis teachers were at the school before 8 to let the girls collect books and get on buses to DkIT.

"Tomorrow will see the return of the rest of the school.

"TYs headed away this morning as planned on their Business trip."