Lennon's Gastro Pub in Dundalk takes top award at Irish Restaurant Awards

Lennon's Gastro Pub on Castletown Road in Dundalk was named “Best GastroPub in Leinster” at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018 last night.

The All-Ireland Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, last night where the premier restaurant and hospitality establishments in Ireland for 2018 were named.

Over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the achievements and perseverance within the industry over the last 12 months.

Taking to Facebook after the awards, Lennon's thanked those that mattered most in them winning the award.

"Thank you to all our great staff and loyal customers. Absolutely delighted!!!"