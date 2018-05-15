Outrage after dog found dumped 'like rubbish' in Louth

Fiona Squibb of Louth SPCA posted images of the remains of a dog which had been dumped "like rubbish" at Seabank near Castlebellingham, co. Louth.

In a post on Facebook, Fiona, spoke about the "gruesome" find.

"Poor dog - old and dumped like rubbish. First offence is litter. Second hazardous waste as he had been euthanized - because of the medication it is dangerous to scavengers.

"He was taken from vets to be buried and ends up on beach because they wouldn't pay to dispose.

"So now Louth SPCA have to give your dog some dignity and pay."