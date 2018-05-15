18-year-old girl threatened by man with knife in Dundalk Park

An 18-year-old woman was threatened by a male with a knife in Ice House Hill Park last Wednesday 9th May.

The male demanded money from the young woman.

Gardaí say the victim handed over her mobile phone but did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Dundalk Gardaí say they are currently following a line of enquiry and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the male suspect who carried out the crime between 6pm and 8pm.

If you have any information you can contact the Gardai on 1800 666 111 or at Dundalk Garda station on 042 93 34058.