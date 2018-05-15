Dundalk students recognised at national career skills competition

Two students from St Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk were recognised at the 2018 National Careers Skills competition recently.

The two students were commended at the awards in the Transition Year Category - Leah O’Shaughnessy for her submission on her work experience as a solicitor and Sadbh Boylan for her work experience as a primary school teacher.

The National Career Skill Awards, run by www.careersportal.ie and sponsored by McDonald’s Ireland, recognise students who complete a career investigation in their chosen area of interest.

Each student must be able to demonstrate their understanding of a career, the educational pathways that lead to it, the most relevant knowledge requirements needed, and the most important career skills/transferable skills needed to be successful in this career. They must then be able to explain which skills they developed during their work experience and indicate how their work experience has influenced their career and educational choices. Participation in the competition facilitates a rich understanding of a particular occupation and more importantly the career skills needed to support it.

Presentations were made by Minister of State at the Department of Education and Skills with special responsibility for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD at a ceremony at the Clock Tower at the Department of Education.