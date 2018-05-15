Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday May 15th, 2018

The death has occurred of Gerry Clifford of New Street, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by his brother Frank, He will be very sadly missed by his cousins and extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm, Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am driving to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Geraldine Crisp (née Murphy) of Crewe, Cheshire, England and formerly of Fatima Court, Dundalk

Peacefully in Crewe, Cheshire. Formerly of Fatima Court, Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Patsy.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, husband Marco, son Ruari, brothers Seamus, Dermot, Sean and Francis, sisters Mary and Eileen, extended family relatives and friends both in England and her home town of Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

Geraldine's Funeral will take place in Crewe on Thursday, 17th May 2018.

The death has occurred of Teresa Murphy of Carroll Mead and formerly of Oaklawns, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 103 year in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home, Predeceased by her parents John-Francis and Brigid (late of Stonetown Louth), brother Pat, sisters Mary, Bridie, Nancy and Nellie, nephew Michael Mc Crystal. She will be very sadly missed by her loving nieces Anne Faul, Frances Gauci, Ethna Dowling and Mary Smyth, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends

Reposing at Dealgan House Oratory Chapel from Tuesday afternoon 2pm to 6pm, Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Louth Village arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace