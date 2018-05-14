Statsports wins 'Deal of the Year' at prestigious awards

Local sports technology group Statsports Technologies has won the Deal of the Year Award at the inaugural Irish Times Business Awards which were held in Dublin recently.

The purpose of the Awards, which are being run in association with KPMG, is to recognise excellence and outstanding achievement in Irish business.

Jarlath Quinn, Group Managing Director of StatSport and Paul McKernan, CIO, received the award from Ciarán Hancock,

Business Editor of The Irish Times at a gala ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin attended by over 350 people, including An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

StatSports was adjudged the winner for its €1.14 billion deal with the official governing body of soccer in the US. The deal will lead to millions of players using its monitoring devices to aid performance on the pitch. The five-year partnership with the US

Soccer Federation is also expected to help it to uncover the next generation of elite players.

The deal represents the world’s largest player data-monitoring programme. It is also believed to be the biggest contract ever to be signed in the elite sports wearables market.