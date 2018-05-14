Jobs boost for Matthews coaches

20 new jobs for coach drivers have been announced at local transport firm Matthews.ie.



The company carries 4,500 passengers a day on 145 services to and from the north east to Dublin.



To fill the full and part-time positions, Matthews.ie are holding an open recruitment day at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk on Saturday May 26 from 10am-2pm.



“We have received numerous awards for our ground-breaking work in the areas of management, safety and energy conservation, but we are most proud of the bond that our drivers have with our customers,” Matthews.ie Managing Director Paddy Matthews.



“Due to expansion, we are looking for drivers with a valid D licence to join our team, which operates from a very accessible base ten minutes from Dundalk and 20 minutes from Ardee and Newry.



“We offer excellent rates of pay and a company pension including death in service benefits.



“Drivers will have the advantage of working with a modern fleet, in a friendly company, with CPC modules supplied free of charge.



“As an age friendly company, we do not have a defined retirement age, and pride ourselves on being an equal opportunity employer.



“Drivers receive a company phone and uniform, and ongoing training is an integral part of our culture, as is adoption of technology to make daily duties easier.



“The Matthews.ie team, including some of our drivers, will be at the Crowne Plaza for an informal chat with people interested in joining a company that has set standards.

“We are the only transport company in Ireland to have alcolocks installed – and every Matthews coach and support vehicle carries one of the devices.

“The company have been recognised nationally as exemplars of best practice in energy management, and we scooped two Energy Awareness titles in four years at the SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards.

“We became the first public transport company in the UK or Ireland – and only the second in the world – to achieve the new ISO 50001 energy management accreditation.

“At the heart of our family-run company is the ethos that the customer experience is paramount.”