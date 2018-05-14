Deaths in Dundalk - Monday May 14th, 2018

The death has occurred of Gerry Clifford of New Street, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by his brother Frank, He will be very sadly missed by his cousins and extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Brendan Cassidy of Artnalivery, Ardee and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff in the Respiratory Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, his children Shane, Ciara and Clare (Tierney), daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law David, grandchildren Ethan, Zarah, Charlie, Robyn, Sylvia and Myles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

House for family only on Monday Morning Please. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

The death has occurred of Gerard (Sparky) Clarke of Fatima Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Bernadette. Sparky will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Sharon Smith, sons Andrew and Gary and their mother Margaret (née Fox), sister Mary Cooney, brothers Kevin and Peter, son in-law Anthony, Andrews and Garys partners Catherine and Hannagh, grandchildren Zara and Robyn, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, following Mass cortage will drive to Brid a Chrin Cemetery for burial.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Dessie Gorman of Lennon-Melia Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Eileen, grandson Lee Luchessi, brothers Johnny, Peter, Joe and Paul, nephew Anthony, niece Lisa and brother-in-law Donald. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter Carla Luchessi, brother Lenny, sisters Rose, Bridgie and Ann, grandsons David, Adam and Luca, Carla's partner David, sisters-in-law Anne, Cheryl, Kathleen and Patsy, Paul's partner Kathleen, Anne's partner Stephen, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly (Snr) of Bellurgan Point, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, brothers Feilim and Oliver. He will be very sadly missed by his loving son Joseph, daughters Grace, Carol and Josephine, thier partners and 9 grandchildren, brothers Eddie, Eugene and Vincent, sisters Maureen, Christina and Margaret, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm to Saint Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale.

May He Rest In Peace