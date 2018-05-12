Local Cllr: One building at Dundalk school destroyed in blaze

Louth Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has praised the efforts of fire crews from Dundalk and Ardee who attended a serious fire at Dun Lughaidh (St Louis) Secondary School overnight.

Cllr Ó Murchú said: “I went to Dun Lughaidh School to see the damage for myself this morning. One building, which I believe was a technology block, separate from the main school building, has been completely destroyed.

"I have been told the building also contained a lot of the students’ coursework which has unfortunately been lost.”

Cllr Ó Murchú added: “My heart goes out to the pupils and staff of the school as I know this will be a very stressful time for them especially with exam time looming.”

Cllr Ó Murchú praised the fire crews who “tended the fire in the early hours of the morning and managed to contain the blaze. They did a fantastic job.”