Dundalk lads to star on new Sky 1 show

Local man Stephen Boyle from Blackrock was successfully chosen to take part in a new Sky 1 show called Carnage.

The process began last May where he submitted an online application to take part in the show - which involved building a monster vehicle that could fight off other competitors in the arena - very similar to robot wars only he was in the car driving.

Following screenings and skype calls he was successful in his application and got a part in the show.

He selected two team members - his friends Coilín Clinton and Richie Ashfield from Dundalk who are established mechanics to help build his vehicle.

In February, the lads headed to South Africa to take part in the battles in the desert. They had an amazing experience - one of the highlights was getting to spend 3 weeks in a dessert with Freddie Flintoff who presents the show - who was exactly the same off camera than on.

The six part show has just begun on Sky 1 on Sunday nights at 8pm - a prime slot.

The guys one hour episode is due to be aired on 27th May.