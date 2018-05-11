Deaths in Dundalk - Friday May 11th, 2018

The death has occurred of Peadar - Christopher Quinn of Castle Park, Dundalk

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Annie. Peadar, beloved husband of Pauline (née Cunningham) and loving dad of Sandra, Mark, David and Nicola. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons and daughters in-law Mark, Ruth, Lynn and Eddy, grandchildren Anna, Tommy, Ben, Olly, Calum, Harris and Luca, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Castle Park, from Friday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

The Irish Cancer Society and Hospice Care.