Parents committee of new Dundalk school express fresh hope at Minister's announcement

Yesterday, Minister for Education Richard Bruton has given a commitment to ensure that Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk is “completed in the shortest time frame possible.”

Mr Bruton provided an update both in relation to concerns over the timescale and delivery of the project, but vowed to ensure it would open as planned this September.

The Parents committee of Coláiste Chú Chulainn and Coláiste Lú have released a statement expressing that they are 'cautiously hopeful' of progress now.

"We as parents are delighted with this news and now feel cautiously hopeful that come September students and staff can begin the academic year without the fear of disruption to studies, especially those entering the senior cycle and the junior certs who would have faced disruption to studies during term time, having to move midyear, in this a very critical and stressful time in their education.

"The news is also welcomed by parents of incoming students who had voiced their concerns about the move from primary to secondary school and felt this was an extra challenge for these young people as they try to make this massive transition.

"We are happy that the additional capital costs that would be required for the existing temporary school buildings to cater for the 2018-19 school intake, will now not need to be spent, (The schools are not at full student numbers yet and are still expanding). These costs were required even if there was one weeks delay as student’s need to be properly accommodated from day one of school term. These potential additional costs have obviously been considered with this news of an Accelerated Completion date.

"We would like to thank our local TD’s and councillors, who have been supporting us and realize the importance of the opening of this fine new campus."