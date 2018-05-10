Property
PHOTOS: Classic luxury right in the heart of Dundalk
Check out this stunning DNG Duffy property from Fairgreen Row
2 Fairgreen Row, Dundalk
Local estate agents DNG Duffy are bringing to the market number 2 Fairgreen Row, Dundalk for €185,000.
This bright, charming three bedroom townhouse is bursting with character in a hugely sought after town centre location.
The home has been well maintained and upgraded over the years with a gas heating system installed, paving in the rear yard to create more space which can be used all year round.
Storage space has been optimised with a store under the stairs.
The spacious interior comprises hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Judging by our photos, the property must be viewed to be appreciated.
Among the features included are:
- Side access
- On-street parking
- Court yard to the rear
- Gas Fired Central Heating
- Well maintained home
- Stove fire place
And it over looks the Fair Green playing grounds too.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on