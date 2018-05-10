Jess and Ardee RFC are helping to tackle mental health

‘See Change’ is a national campaign which has seen sports coaches working positively with young people in their local communities to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health problems and to ensure that everyone enjoys the same rights on an equal basis.

They are encouraging people to wear a green ribbon in May, to help raise awareness about mental health stigma in Ireland and hope to get people speaking about their own mental health.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Ardee Rugby Coach, Jessica Myles, who started the Keeping Girls in Sports, a new initiative set up to address the high numbers of young Irish girls who drop out of sports, explained:

“The Ardee RFC seniors team got involved in the campaign because they are all well aware of the pressures we all put on ourselves to win, and the mental battle with yourself that comes with competing in sport.

“They have been speaking to the younger players, about how important it is to mind yourself.”

The Ardee woman continued: “Sports and exercise can be a fantastic way of coping with mental health issues, battling with anxiety or depression, a sports team can become a support network.”

You can pick up your own green ribbon from Boots stores or you can get in contact with Jessica Myles from the Keeping Girls in Sports Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/KGISX/

Visit seechange.ie and find out more info about how we can all break to mental health stigma barrier in Ireland. #timetotalk