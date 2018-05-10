Hardy Bucks lads set for Dundalk date

The stars of the hit RTE TV show Hardy Bucks will make their Dundalk debut at the Spirit Store this Saturday, 12th May.

The team behind the hit TV comedy Hardy Bucks will bring their ‘Appetite for the Session’ show to the town this coming weekened, a show described as “a brutally honest yet hilarious portrayal of quiet life in rural County Mayo.”

A strong concoction of music, drama and stand-up comedy is guaranteed to make you laugh or maybe even cry at the George’s Quay venue.

Hardy Bucks first started out as a series of largely improvised online episodes, revolving around outrageous characters like Eddie Durkan and ‘Frenchtoast’ O’Toole.

A six-part webisode series went on to win the 2009 'Storyland' competition held by RTE.

Several series followed and the boys have also completed their very own Christmas special for RTE.

The Hardy Bucks Movie was released by Universal Pictures in Feb 2013, achieving Box Office No 1 on its opening weekend and becoming the most successful Irish film of the year.

Hardy Bucks is filmed on location in Swinford, Co Mayo, and features several locals as extras.

It's even been compared favourably with hit US shows like ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, with the characters being given the liberty to improvise around the plot lines and dialogue to create the heady mix that makes the show so distinctive and different to any other show on Irish TV.

The Hardy Bucks show at The Spirit Store, on Saturday May 12th is the comedy groups first appearance in Dundalk - so get ready to be jousted into a realm of outrageous humour wielded by the highest order of craic merchants on the Emerald Isle! See www.spiritstore.ie for details.

Tickets are also on sale via Tickets.ie and in McAteer’s on Clanbrassil Street.