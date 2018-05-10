Dundalk man caught driving without insurance given chance to do community service

A 25-year-old motorist who was caught driving without insurance has been given the opportunity to perform 240 hours of community service instead of a five months jail term.

At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday, Michael Ward with an address at Woodland Park, Dundalk was also fined €100 and was banned from driving for 10 years arising out of the detection on the Inner Relief Road on the 13th of April last.

In a separate case, he was disqualified from driving for a year for drink driving at Doolargy Avenue on June second 2016.

The court heard the defendant - who is unemployed and whose wife due their second child, was disqualified from driving at the time.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the 18th of July for the preparation of reports.