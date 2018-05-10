Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday May 10th, 2018

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Bruen (née Whelan) od Ardan Genteli, Omeath, and Hacketstown, Carlow

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Elizabeth's Ward, Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her husband Jack, brother Eddie and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine, son Michael, daughter-in-law Charlotte, Catherine's partner Frank, grandsons Matthew and Patrick, sister Harriet Brophy (Kellistown), brothers Willie (Hacketstown), Jim (Rathdangan) and Oliver (Malahide), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Dundalk tomorrow Thursday from 2pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 6pm to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for evening prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Dorothy Rogers (née Larkin) of `Kia-Ora`, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the Mater Private Hospital, 9th May 2018. Dorothy, much loved wife and best friend of the late Patsy (Mc Geoughs Funerals), devoted mother of Patricia, Rosemary and Annmarie, cherished nana of Patrick, Oisín, Irene and Rían, adored great-nanny of Molly and sister of the late Maura McCartney, Rita Murphy and Theresa Kieran. Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law Michael Molloy, Declan Mc Donnell and Alan Bourton, Oisin’s fiancé Sinead, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.