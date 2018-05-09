Dundalk firefighters continue remarkable work in West Africa

Started in 2010 by Dundalk Firefighters, Fire and Ambulance Development in Africa (FADA) continues its magnificent work in developing the Fire and Rescue Services in Niger West Africa.

This award-winning project has opened eight fire stations and covered an area twice the size of Ireland with rescue and medical equipment.

All this life-saving equipment has been donated by local authorities throughout Ireland and Fleming Medical Ireland.

Recently two forty-foot containers with over €400,000 worth of equipment arrive in Niamey Rescue Headquarters.

Jaws of Life, Air Bags and Medical Supplies along with Breathing Apparatus, Helmets and an Ambulance donated by Cavan Civil Defence.

The project will continue this year with a further three fire stations being opened and with a training crew flying out to once again upskill the firefighters in Niamey.

This team of firefighters serving and retired from Dundalk, Drogheda and Monaghan Fire and Rescue will open a training school which will be kitted out with laptops and the most up to date training lectures and presentations.

For more information please visit - Fire and Ambulance Development in Africa on Facebook