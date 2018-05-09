Donation made towards 'urgent repair' of iconic Dundalk church roof

Dundalk Lions Club have presented a cheque for €500 to Rev. Geoffrey Walmsley of St.Nicholas Parish Church - better known locally as ‘The Green Church’ - for the urgent repair of the church's roof.

The cheque was presented to the Rev. Walmsley by Dundalk Lions Club President Gerry Campbell this week.

The historic church is one of Dundalk’s most iconic landmarks because of its copper green spire, which dates back to the 13th century; with rebuilds in the 17th and 18th century.

The total cost of repairs to the roof will cost in the region of €65,000.

The Rev Geoffrey warmly thanked Dundalk Lions Club for their kind donation.