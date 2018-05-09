Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday May 9th, 2018

The death has occurred of Matsy Kelly of Sheffield, England and late of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully at home in Sheffield, England. Beloved son of his late parents Anthony and Kathleen and cherished brother of Brendan. Matsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all that knew and loved him.

There will be a gathering for family and friends in Dixons Funeral Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday morning from 11am, followed by removal at 1.30pm to Saint Brigid's Church Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Dessie Murphy of Ashling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk

Suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Kathleen, brother Declan. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Helen (née McNulty), sons Thomas, Stephen and Alan, daughters-in-law Caroline and Sarah, grandsons Jordan, Jamie, Robert, Noah and Nathan, brothers Mickey, Jimmy and Pat, sister Ann Brady, brother-in-law Mickey Brady, sisters-in-law Imelda Cotter, Bernadette, Ann and Imelda Murphy, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Ashling Park, from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.