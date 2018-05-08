LOUTH WEATHER: Let's see what the week ahead has in store for us...

Local weather expert Louth Weather is predicting an unsettled period on the weather front for the county over the course of the week.

Today, as we've seen, is in keeping with that.

"A dull and damp start. Thankfully it's an improving situation. A line of heavy showers will cross us around 12.15pm which will be followed by fresher air with some good sunny spells and just the occasional shower. Temperatures could reach 15°C in sunnier parts late afternoon. Moderate westerly winds to begin will ease to near calm as the day progress.

"A clear and calm start to Tuesday night, but cloud will build and SW winds freshen later.2

Wednesday looks a little bit more promising, according to Louth Weather.

"Starts cloudy. Rain will arrive early morning and continue through the afternoon. A few sunny breaks developing through the evening. Maximum values a cool 12°C."

And Thursday could be the best of the bunch.

"Thursday should see some good sunny spells and just the odd shower. Max 14°C in a fresh westerly wind."

Not so much Friday though.

"Friday looks like it will be a wet and windy day."

And the weekend looks to be continuing the same pattern unfortunately.

"Early indications for the weekend suggest a mix of sunshine and showers."