Dundalk people help raise €21,390 for tragic Japanese stab victim

According to a post on local activist Ollie Morgan's Facebook page, the final total donated by local people via a GoFundMe page for Japanese stabbing victim Yosuke Sasaki's family is €21,390.

The original goal was €2000 to help towards Mr Sasaki's family fund his repatriation back to Japan.

Once commission for GoFundMe has been taken from the total, it comes in at €19,269.95, according to Ollie Morgan.

Morgan praised Dundalk people for the generousity.

"This is a fantastic testament to you all here on facebook, Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland, those of you who made substantial private donations, and the whole world over in showing solidarity with the Sasaki family by your many generous donations.

"Special thanks to Darren Murphy and another special facebook friend of mine, who wishes to remain anonymous, in suggesting the setting up of the page.

"Depending on how soon GoFundMe release the funds it is hoped that I will transfer the monies raised to the Sasaki family within the next number of days."