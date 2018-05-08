Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday May 8th, 2018

The death has occurred of Matsy Kelly of Sheffield, England and late of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully at home in Sheffield, England. Beloved son of his late parents Anthony and Kathleen and cherished brother of Brendan. Matsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all that knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home - 042 9334240.

The death has occurred of Nancy Byrne (née Hoey) of Castlering, Knockbridge

Peacefully, at Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross.

Reposing at her daughter Imelda Smyth’s residence, Channonrock, A91 VX78 from 6pm until 9pm today, Sunday and again tomorrow, Monday, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nancy beloved mother of Imelda,much loved mother-in law of Gerard, grandchildren Arelene and Carron,sadly missed by brothers Anthony (Attie) and Pat, deeply regretted by relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please.

House private Tuesday morning please.