Describe Dundalk people? 'Mildly miserable, but sound'

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

The amount of food takeaway places there are!

Tonnes of places to get a proper bag of chips which you can’t get just anywhere.

L’isle de France and Tony’s can’t be beaten.

I’m a vegan and Tonys are always happy to make me an awkward slightly off-the-menu meal.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

If it was a sunny day it might be nice to go for a stroll down the Navvy Bank and walk back to town for a cup of mint tea outside 3rd Place.

Then later go for a bit of grub in The Market Bar, then down The Spirit Store for a few tunes or a few laughs at Juicebox Comedy.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

Everything! I’d knock it all down and rebuild it exactly the same. Best way to get rid of money, we can’t be trusted with money.

What annoys you about the town?

Nosy old gits who assume I’m not gonna pick up my dog’s s**t before I get a chance to take the bag out of my pocket.

My dogs get embarrassed, it ain’t right.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

Seeing new places, exploring change. I’m heading to Edinburgh in August and I’ll be over and back to places like Liverpool over the summer.

Got some great gigs coming up in Ireland this year, a lot of festivals, going to be a serious buzz of a year.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Sound. Mildly miserable, but sound.

Where’s the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

The Navvy Bank.

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

A JD Sports here would be heaven. Wouldn’t mind a vegan eatery either.

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

My dad coming to pick me up from my crèche on the Castletown road and taking me to the shop across the road for a thin Dairy Milk or a bag of Waffle crisps.

What’s your favourite story you’ve heard about Dundalk?

My friend Aidan being chased by the Feds for hanging around the Coes Road looking all suspicious when (US President) Clinton visited.

Where is your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

The Beer Keeper - can’t beat a cosy vibe & a jukebox. Me and my friend Danielle used to go there on the weekend and chat dance as we slowly got pissed. I don’t drink anymore so I don’t go to the pub much but there are some great memories there. Also if friends are ever visiting I usually take them there.



Who are your favourite Dundalk comedians?

My friend Aidan Shields is a comedian and is one of the funniest people I know, he runs Juicebox Comedy down The Spirit Store.

When we’re gigging together we have more fun bantering than anything else. Also Brian OToole is a local comedian who runs Drop Out Comedy, he’s a seriously unique character who is hilarious by default.



If you could pass a message on to the people of Dundalk, what would it be?

Look after the moment and the future will take care of itself or, even better - if you see me on the street, buy me chips.

Dundalk comedian on-the-rise Lisa Casey was crowned Irish Comedian of the Year 2017 at the Vodafone Comedy Carnival in Galway. You can see her perform live at Deerys Bar in Carrickmacross on the 4th of May.