Louth Live Register figures down on same period for last year

There are 1,619 fewer people on the live register here in Louth compared to this time last year, according to new figures from the CSO, released today.

This comes as the monthly unemployment in Ireland fell below 6% for the first time since May 2008.

Louth Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick said: “The number of people on the Live Register in Louth has fallen by 1,619 or 16% since this time last year.

“Since the Action Plan for Jobs was launched in February 2012, the number signing on has decreased locally by 51% or 8,740 people.

“The unemployment rate falling below 6% cannot be taken for granted. This has taken immense work and effort by all across the country.

“Statistics can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country. Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives.

“This is also great news for communities across the county, as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services.

“According to the European Commission Spring Economic Forecast, the Irish economy is expected to remain robust, supported by positive labour market trends and investment in construction. The government deficit is moving closer to balance but risks to the fiscal outlook remain."