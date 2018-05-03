Dundalk rail routes impacted by works this Bank Holiday weekend

Iarnrod Eireann have stated that there will be changes to some of the rail schedules operating to Dundalk from Dublin this Bank Holiday weekend due to works.

On the Northern Commuter routes, bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Malahide, with trains between Malahide and Drogheda/Dundalk, to a revised schedule.

On the Belfast Enterprise service, bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Drogheda, with trains between Drogheda and Belfast.

This set-up will also be in place for the 7.35am from Connolly to Belfast on Bank Holiday Monday too.

On Saturday and Sunday track renewal works will see no trains operating between Connolly and Howth/Malahide.