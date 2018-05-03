SPEEDING
Drivers caught speeding close to scene of recent fatal Louth crash
Local Gardai
Dundalk Road Policing Unit detected two vehicles speeding close to the scene of a recent fatal Road Traffic Collision while conducting a speed check on the N2 north of Ardee in a 100km/hr zone.
On Saturday evening a man in his 60s died following a fatal collision on the same stretch of road on the N2, north of Ardee.
Dundalk Road Policing Unit conducting a speed check on the N2 north of Ardee in a 100km/hr zone. Two vehicles detected speeding close to scene of a recent fatal Road Traffic Collision #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/EThONcUVPe— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2018
