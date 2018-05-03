SPEEDING

Drivers caught speeding close to scene of recent fatal Louth crash

Dundalk Road Policing Unit detected two vehicles speeding close to the scene of a recent fatal Road Traffic Collision while conducting a speed check on the N2 north of Ardee in a 100km/hr zone.

On Saturday evening a man in his 60s died following a fatal collision on the same stretch of road on the N2, north of Ardee.

 