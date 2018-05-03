Speeding

Dundalk Gardai arrest and charge driver travelling at ridiculous speed on M1

Local Gardai

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Gardai arrest and charge driver travelling at ridiculous speed on M1

Dundalk Gardai arrest and charge driver travelling at ridiculous speed on M1

Officers from the Dundalk Road Policing Unit detected a motorist driving at 173km/hr on the M1 earlier today.

According to the tweet from An Garda Siochana the driver was arrested and charged.