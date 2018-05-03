Speeding
Dundalk Gardai arrest and charge driver travelling at ridiculous speed on M1
Local Gardai
Officers from the Dundalk Road Policing Unit detected a motorist driving at 173km/hr on the M1 earlier today.
According to the tweet from An Garda Siochana the driver was arrested and charged.
Dundalk Road Policing Unit detected motorist driving at 173km/hr on the M1. Driver arrested and charged pic.twitter.com/reINbXzdTy— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2018
