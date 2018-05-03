Dundalk Gardai seize vehicles in series of swoops
Officers of the Dundalk Road Policing Unit seized two vehicles for no insurance yesterday in Drogheda and Ardee.
The drivers in question were initially observed not wearing a seat belt.
Separately, two other vehicles were seized under section 41 RTA and a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPN’s) were issued for other road offences.
