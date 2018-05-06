Woman asleep in a car in Dundalk had opiates in system

Dundalk District court has heard how an opiate class drug was found in the system of a woman found asleep in a car on a local garage forecourt.

Judge John Coughlan banned 40-year-old Michelle McCabe of Farndreg, Dundalk from driving for four years for being intoxicated while in charge of the vehicle at Maxol on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on July 9th last year.

She also received a further two year disqualification for driving without insurance.