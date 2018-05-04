Dundalk man Charged with sale or supply of drugs

A 45-year-old man accused of cultivating cannabis plants at his home in Dundalk, had his case adjourned at the local district court last week after Judge John Coughlan was told the estimated value of the drug was not yet available.

However, Sgt. Fintan McGroder told the court that a substantial amount was involved.

Jack Kerry with an address at Manydown Close, Red Barns Road, Dundalk is also charged with having cannabis for sale or supply and unlawful possession of the drug on the same date - April fifth last.