‘Foolish man’ stole €57 worth of clothes from Dundalk store

A 34-year-old man who admitted stealing €57 worth of clothing from Penney’s is training to work in security, Dundalk District Court was told last week.

Kevin Reid, with an address at Aisling Park, Dundalk was charged with theft of four items from the store in the Marshes Shopping Centre on February 1st last.

The Defence solicitor stressed that the goods had been recovered.

She added that her client is currently doing a security course and while he had an old conviction dating back to 2011, “it won't affect him”.

Judge John Coughlan put the case back to May 23rd so a payment of €300 to charity could be made.

The judge also remarked of the defendant, “He's a foolish man”.