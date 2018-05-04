Dundalk woman gets 11-month sentence for mobile phone theft

A 24-year-old local woman who Dundalk District Court was told had been raised in a home where criminality was the norm, was last week sentenced to 11 months for stealing a mobile phone.

Nora McDonagh with an address at Clann Chulainn Park, Farndreg was before the court in relation to a total of 20 offences.

These included public order offences and driving without insurance.

The defendant offered guilty pleas in relation to all of the offences before the court.

However, Garda Inspector Martin Beggy said a decision was still awaited in relation to a burglary charge.

He asked for that charge to be adjourned.

The Defence solicitor told the court his client has spent the four weeks in prison in respect of that charge and had spent her 24th birthday late last month in jail.

The solicitor said she left school at 13 and can't read or write.

He claimed she was born into a family where criminality was the norm.

The solicitor added Nora McDonagh had told him all she learnt from her family is robbing. He also outlined how from a very early age she had taken on a maternal role for her siblings.

Judge John Coughlan replied, “In my view society must be protected”.

The judge imposed an 11 month sentence for the theft of an i-Phone 5c from Victory’s Centra on Main Street, Dunleer on July 10th last year.

Judge Coughlan marked the other offences taken into consideration apart from the burglary charge,

That charge was adjourned to the 16th of May sitting of Dundalk District Court.