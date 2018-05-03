Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, May 3, 2018

The death has occurred of Patricia McCague (née McAleenan) of Rock Rd, Blackrock

Peacefully in Cork University Hospital on 2nd May 2018, following a short illness and surrounded by her loving family. Patricia (retired teacher), beloved wife of the late Hugh, cherished mother of Mary and Catherine and loving grandmother of Brian, Ciara, Fiona and Emma.Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Seán and Fintan, brothers Seán and Frank, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon on Friday with removal on Friday evening at 6.40pm for evening prayers at 7pm in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Hugh O'Donnell of Bray, Wicklow / Dundalk / East Wall, Dublin

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Bray Manor Nursing Home, brother of Helen, Jim and the late Frank; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 5th May, at 10.00am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.

May He Rest In Peace.