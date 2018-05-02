LOUTH WEATHER: 'Some decent weather in store' this weekend

After a long slog of a winter, it appears that - perhaps - a more sustained bout of good weather is coming to Dundalk and Louth.

Social media weather expert Louth Weather is forecasting a spot of sunshine and warmth for the weekend ahead.

"High pressure builds from Friday, so my early predictions on Monday remain unchanged.

"Certainly not wall-to-wall sunshine or the heatwave the tabloids etc. would have us believe, but some decent weather in store for a change."

Right, that's it! We're cracking out the BBQ and getting the shorts ready.

Bring it on!