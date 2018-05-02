Two big Dundalk winners at Irish Hospitality Awards 2018

The second Irish Hospitality Awards 2018 took place at the Crowne Plaza in Dublin last night and there were two major winners from Dundalk.

Rosemount B&B on the Dublin Road won Bed & Breakfast of the Year Overall Winner.

Meanwhile Riva Brasserie on Earl Street took home the award for Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year Overall.

Both businesses also took home the regional Borders awards in the same categories.

The Irish Hospitality Awards 2018 are a celebration of the success of local professionals and establishments. The winners are a true reflection of high standard and customer service as they are chosen by members of the general public.

In addition, the awards supported the Make-A-Wish Ireland, whose aim is to grant wishes of children fighting life-threatening conditions.