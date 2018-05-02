Deaths in Louth - Tuesday 2 May, 2018

The death has occurred of Tom Begley of Reaghstown, Ardee

Following a Road Traffic Accident. Tom is predeceased by his sister Sheila. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Thomas, daughters Lorraine and Gina, grandchildren, brother John, sister Ellen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Tom will repose in his residence on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. House Private on Friday Morning Please. Removal on Friday morning at 12:40 driving to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Phyllis McCormack (née Gillespie) of St. Joseph`s Hospital and Late of Stoneylane, Ardee

Phyllis is predeceased by her daughter Felicity. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughters Miriam and Triona sons Liam and Tony, her grandchildren, her sister Pauline, brothers Edward, Patsy, Oliver and Tony, nephews, nieces, relatives, staff and friends in St. Joseph's Hospital.

Phyllis will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee on Friday from 12 noon to 6:30pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6:30pm to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Hospital