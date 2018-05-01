Lucky Louth punter lands BIG win after 100/1 shot comes in
Virtual Racing
A punter in the Wee County pulled off an unlikely stroke on Tuesday by winning over €17,000 on an incredible Virtual Horse Racing bet.
The customer placed a €5 each-way double in a BoyleSports shop in County Louth on two horses at SprintValley and had their eyebrows raised when Million Bushels won the 2:57 at 28/1. It left them waiting on Sea Disco, who was a 100/1 shot, in the 3:32 at the same track.
When the second horse crossed the winning line it landed an incredible double and sent €15,503 into the pocket of the incredulous punter. The icing on the cake came in the form of two €10 each-way singles on the same two horses, which added an extra €1,626 to the winnings and resulted in a total payout of €17,129.
Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Sea Disco was a 100/1 shot and was also wearing unlucky number 13, but the luck was in for our Louth punter who is walking away with over €17,000 thanks to their two seemingly random picks.”
He added: “We congratulate them on their big win and hope they enjoy spending the winnings which, unfortunately for us, are not as virtual as the horses who romped home on Tuesday!”
