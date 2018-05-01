Infrastructure

Water Supply issues possible in parts of Dundalk tomorrow

According to Irish Water hydrant installation works may cause supply disruptions to Main Road, Árd Easmuinn and surrounding areas in Dundalk tomorrow.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works are now scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on 2 May.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU020775.