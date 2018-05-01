Hit play to perform at An Tain Arts Centre

Dundalk Theatre Workshop is presenting hit play ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ from Tuesday 15th May to Thursday 17th May at An Tain Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre.

The show is limited to 50 seats per performance.

‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, by Mitch Albom, has become a literary phenomenon over the last decade.

The play, directed by Gerry Roddy, explores the friendship between an older man, Morrie, played by Matt Murphy and his ex-student Mitch played by Sean Whelan and Fiona Mullen completes the cast playing Janine.