New ward opens at Our Lady of Lourdes

A new 29-bed ward at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda was officially opened on Monday.

The ward forms part of the major Phase 2 Capital Development of the campus including additional beds, theatres and an expanded emergency department.

Speaking at the event, Louth Deputy Fergus O’Dowd said: “This ward is a very significant step forward in terms of infrastructure to help support staff in providing high-quality care.

“These beds ensure much- needed additional capacity at Our Lady of Lourdes, and are an important expansion of the orthopedic services provided here at the hospital.

“It is a very welcome addition to the beds in the medical ward opened last December.”