Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 1 May, 2018

The death has occurred of Pat Foley of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk

Suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Elizabeth, sister Carol Hughes, Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Josephine (née Smyth), son Patrick, daughters Tracey, Nadine, Dawn, Elizabeth and Cheryl, 9 grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Gloria, Marian, Catherina and Jacquline, aunt Maura, sons in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, his great friend Sean Mc Ardle, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Beechmount Drive, from Tuesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private on Wednesday for family members only, please.

May He Rest In Peace

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Muscular Dystophy Ireland.

The death has occurred of Jackie McKenna of Crescent 2, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Beloved daughter of Theresa and the late John. She will be sadly missed by her loving mother, partner Jim, son Tony, grandsons Nathan and Caiden, brothers Peter, David and Kevin, sister Colette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her mother Theresa (89 Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor) from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning by family request

The death has occurred of Frank Shortt of Ashgrove, Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his family. 29th April 2018. Frank (Retired Customs and Excise) beloved husband of Margaret née Mc Kiernan, dear father of Jennifer Conlon, Frank and Ian, loving grandad of Chloe, Darragh, Robbie, Adrian Jr, John, Christian, Isabella, Daniel, Ciaran and Emma-Rosa, brother of Maurice, Pat, Mary and late Noreen and Breda. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Kara and Cathy, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to Church of the Holy Family arriving for Mass at 2pm. Cremation will take place on Thursday at 3pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May He Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only by request.