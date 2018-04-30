Gardaí seize €300 worth of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia in Dundalk estate

A 31-year-old male has been charged with burglary of a house at the Mews on Distillery Lane, Dundalk.

Gardaí say the man entered the home at 11.15am on Friday, April 27th and took a purse which contained some cash.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged.

Cannabis Seized

Gardaí seized €300 worth of cannabis and various drugs paraphernalia items after from a property in Castleross, Dundalk.

The person involved is currently being interviewed by Gardaí.

Dublin Road Burglary

A premises on the Dublin Road was broken into on Friday, April 27th.

Gardaí say two sets of car keys were taken before the intruder was disturbed and fled the premises.

NCT and Insurance Disks Stolen

A car which was broken into on Wednesday, April 25th at 7:30pm had it's NCT and insurance disks stolen.

The vehicle was parked in Hawthorn Crescent in Bay Estate.

Man was Concealing Knife



Gardaí stopped and searched a 39-year-old man in The Crescent area on Monday the 23rd of April.

The man was found to be concealing a five-inch-long knife and was subsequently arrested.