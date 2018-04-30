400 jobs announced for Dundalk

WuXi Biologics has announced a €325 Million investment in County Louth with the creation of up to 400 jobs.

In what has been an extremely positive week for jobs in County Louth following on from the announcement of 70 new jobs in PCI Pharma Services in Drogheda, Wuxi Apptec a leading R&D Global Pharmaceutical Solution Company has announced the creation of up to 400 new jobs at their new greenfield site in Mullagharlin in Dundalk.

Headquartered in Wuxi City, China, WuXi Biologics is a global leading platform company providing end-to-end solutions for biologics with a mission to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients around the world.

This state-of-the-art facility-of-the-future will be built upon the novel approach WuXi Biologics has pioneered deploying multiple single-use bioreactors for commercial biomanufacturing and is also designed to be able to run continuous bioprocessing, a next generation manufacturing technology to be first implemented globally in this campus. A total of 48,000L fed-batch and 6,000L perfusion bioreactor capacity will be installed, representing the world’s largest facility using single-use bioreactors.

The manufacturing project in a 26-hectare campus, the company’s first site outside of China, is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

This Factory of the Future will also create up to 700 jobs during the construction phase.

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said: "There is clear trend in the location of global pharmaceutical companies setting up their European bases along the Dundalk-Drogheda economic corridor.

"The uncertainty over British intentions on Brexit is driving business to locate in Ireland, in particular our border county with it’s workforce, connectivity and access to the EU.”

"In the last week alone we have seen the possibility of up to 500 local employment opportunities, and as we enter a stage of full employment we will see more opportunities to choose the right jobs for people closer to home."